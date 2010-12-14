Microsoft Is Hosed For 2011, Says Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Sarah Friar continues to sound the alarm bells for Microsoft.



Tech Flash picked up a research note she issued suggesting the company’s revenue growth would slow from 12% in 2010 to 7% in 2011.

Friar singled out Microsoft’s lack of tablet response as a reason for her pessimism.

Microsoft still doesn’t have a dedicated tablet product group, although the Windows team is reportedly working on making the next version of Windows better suited for touch screens. Unfortunately, Windows 8 (as it’s known internally) probably won’t hit the market until 2012.

Meanwhile, big Microsoft partners are starting to hedge their bets on tablets. Intel recently reorganized with a new tablet and netbook group and is splitting its tablet strategy between Windows, Google’s Android, and Nokia’s MeeGo operating systems, according to comments last week by CEO Paul Otellini. HP is counting on its acquisition of Palm to boost its position in tablets–a major vote of no confidence in Microsoft’s tablet plans.

Friar also said that early Windows Phone 7 results gave no indication that Microsoft would increase its smartphone market share above 10% any time soon. She reiterated her previous calls for a larger dividend to reflect Microsoft’s huge cash flow but relatively slow revenue growth, a more focused consumer strategy, and stronger traction in selling cloud computing services such as Windows Azure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.