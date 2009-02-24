Tough Times, Flex Times: FT Offers Three Day Work Week

In a document sent out to Financial Times’ employees, the pink paper asks:



“Do you fancy spending more time with your family over the summer months? Have you been meaning to book that trip of a lifetime? Would you like to improve you work-life balance in 2009? If the answer is yes to any of the above questions, the FT may be able to assist.”

The FT is offering employees three day work weeks this summer as a way to save the company money. The email, which was obtained by The Guardian says flex time will only be given when there is a “clear business rationale” and taking advantage of the flex time “will have no negative consequences for your future employment”.

If we were an FT reporter, we’d be nervous to take a few days off and prove we’re not really all that necessary.

