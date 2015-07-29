12 tough interview questions you'll have to answer if you want to work at Target

NBC Kristen Wiig as SNL’s Target Lady.

Target has high expectations for its employees.

According to the retailer’s own career page, team members are often encouraged to innovate.

Glassdoor reviews confirm this value, with reviewers saying the company likes to challenge its people.

It follows, then, that inteviewers would ask some tough questions of their potentional recruits — and based on Glassdoor’s interview reviews, we can conclude that they do.

Here are some of the most difficult questions people say they have been asked while interviewing for Target:

'Describe how you handled a situation where your manager had acted inappropriately, you had confronted him on his bad behaviour, and he threatened you in response.' -- Assistant Retail Store Manager candidate 'Tell me about a time when you had to make a decision quickly with no information.' -- Executive team leader candidate 'Give me an example of a crisis situation and how you dealt with it.' -- Pharmacist manager candidate 'Name a time when you helped a coworker receive a favourable review or feedback and take me through the steps of what you did and what the results were?' -- Executive team leader candidate 'Tell me about a time when you were faced with an ethical problem and what you did about it.' -- Executive team leader candidate 'How would you deal with a irate customer, a store visitor, and a safety issue at the same time?' -- Store manager candidate 'What has been the worst feedback you received? Why?' -- Store manager candidate 'Tell me about a time when you improved a process on the job.' -- Accountant candidate 'Why does your current company like you enough to give you an internship?' -- Executive intern candidate 'The position is filled, would you like a minimum wage job instead?' -- Human resources team member candidate 'Name a time where your listening skills resulted in a conflict?' -- Executive team leader candidate 'What is one misconception people have about you?' -- Executive team leader candidate

