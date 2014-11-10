This Craziest Tough Mudder Course Was Designed By British Special Forces

Since Tough Mudder was founded in 2010, 1.3 million people have participated in one of the company’s “military style” obstacle courses, which cover 10 to 12 miles of ground and include about 20 different challenges.

The event is part of a growing “obstacle course” trend among fitness enthusiasts and weekend warriors. There is no shortage of similar competitions, including the Spartan Race, the Warrior Dash, the Colour Run, and the Superhero Scramble.

All cater to people yearning to do something extraordinary. A common refrain in marketing materials, from employees, and from “Mudders” is to get up off the couch and “overcome your fears.” It costs between $US125 and $US500 to participate in a race.

For first-timers, who make up the majority of Mudders at any event, it’s about overcoming a challenge and team-building. Most people participate with a team, some with friends, some with coworkers, and others with random groups of people assembled specifically for the event.

We followed one group — the Brooklyn Fitness Team — from training through the event to see what it takes to prepare and run a Tough Mudder.

