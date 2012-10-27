11 Tough Truths That Every Great Leader Knows

Photo: Instagram

One of the greatest traits in leaders is that they are able to handle being at the top so effortlessly that you wonder if they ever doubted themselves.According to Deirdre Maloney, a speaker and author, these people do struggle, but they’ve also mastered how they’re viewed by others.



“Great leaders know that every step they take, every decision they make, matters in the end,” she wrote in her book “Tough Truths

.”

“They know they must strategize carefully, then act aggressively. They know they must think ahead — not just to their next step — but to the many steps after it. They know they must always be on the look-out for opportunities, and for others who will fight them for the same.”

In her book, Maloney shared 11 tough leadership lessons that aren’t usually discussed by those on top.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.