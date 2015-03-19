17 bizarre interview questions asked by Facebook, Twitter, and other real companies

“If you were asked to unload a 747 full of jellybeans, what would you do?”

(The real question is: If you were asked this question in an interview, what would you do?!)

If you apply for a job at Bose, the popular audio equipment company based in Framingham, Massachusetts, you might actually have to answer this odd query.

Online jobs and career community Glassdoor just unveiled its sixth annual list of the toughest and most bizarre questions job seekers have been asked. To find them, they combed through tens of thousands of interview questions shared by US-based job candidates on the Glassdoor website over the past year.

'If you were asked to unload a 747 full of jellybeans, what would you do?' -- Bose IT Support Manager job candidate 'Who would win in a fight between Spiderman and Batman?' -- Stanford University Medical Simulationist job candidate 'Describe the colour yellow to somebody who's blind.' -- Spirit Airlines Flight Attendant job candidate 'How many people flew out of Chicago last year?' -- Redbox Software Engineer II job candidate 'What's your favourite 90s jam?' -- Squarespace Customer Care job candidate The all-girl British pop phenomenon The Spice Girls, featuring from left: Mel B, Geri, Victoria, Emma and Mel C, in this file photo dated Oct. 22, 1996. 'If you woke up and had 2,000 unread emails and could only answer 300 of them, how would you choose which ones to answer?' -- Dropbox Rotation Program job candidate 'What did you have for breakfast?' -- Banana Republic Sales Associate job candidate 'If you could be any super-villain or superhero, who would you be?' -- Chipotle Crew Member job candidate 'If you had a machine that produced $100 dollars for life, what would you be willing to pay for it today?' -- Aksia Research Analyst job candidate 'What is the most controversial decision you have ever had to make?' -- Twitter Account Associate job candidate 'How many gas stations are there in America?' -- Zappos Family Senior Financial Analyst job candidate 'What would you do if you were the one survivor in a plane crash?' -- Airbnb Trust and Safety Investigator job candidate 'On a scale of 1-10, 1 being very smart and 10 being hard working, where would you place yourself and why?' -- BMO Capital Markets Investment Banking Analyst job candidate 'What's the weirdest thing you've ever done?' -- Trader Joe's Crew Member job candidate

