Tough Days For Verizon And Comcast: Broadband Growth Slows

From 24/7 Wall St: Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA) along with all of their other telecom and cable friends have been hoping that the broadband growth party would never end. VZ has put $23 billion into its FiOS fibre-to-the-home project, and CMCSA is counting on rising digital cable and VoIP demand to keeps its revenue moving up. CIBC says that sharp increase in broadband households that has shown up in quarterly earnings for the past several years is about to end… Full post at 24/7 Wall St



