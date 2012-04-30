Tough. Cold. Wet. Awesome. #toughmudder and #toughstartup

Yesterday, I did my first Tough Mudder.



If you don’t know what that is, check it out. It’s nuts. Or, to think about it another way, a few weeks ago, I was proud to say that I did my first half marathon. Yesterday, I basically did a half marathon that included live electrical wires, an ice bath, crawling through mud and a host of other obstacles. It was enough to make me think that if someone doesn’t knock me off my bike on my commute or if I don’t fall in some water, it will have gone too easily.

See the socks in the picture to the right? Those are, or were, white. :)

One thing that struck me yesterday was the Mudder Pledge and how it reminded me of doing a startup:

I understand that Tough Mudder is not a race but a challenge.

I put teamwork and camaraderie before my course time.

I do not whine – kids whine.

I help my fellow Mudders complete the course.

I overcome all fears.

Think about how you might rewrite it for entrepreneurs:

I understand that entrepreneurship is not a race but a challenge.

I put teamwork and camaraderie before money.

I do not whine – cubical workers whine.

I help my fellow coworkers succeed.

I overcome all fears.

Sounds like a pretty good “Tough Startup” pledge. Perhaps everyone can get their team together this morning to recite the #toughstartup pledge in their offices. Please tweet @ me if you do! Make a video of it!

By the way, doing or startup or doing a Tough Mudder is not for the faint of heart. Not everyone should do it. They say things at the race like, “If you cannot swim, do not go in the water.” Seems obvious, but I feel like, in our world, a lot of entrepreneurs don’t quite get this. It all seems like fun and games until you start drowning.

