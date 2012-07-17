Dozens Of Tour De France Riders Were Sabotaged By Tacks Thrown By Spectators

In a bizarre scene during the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, 30 riders suffered flat tires after one or more spectators threw tacks onto the road, in what may have been a political protest. One of the biggest victims was defending champion Cadel Evans, who suffered three separate punctures to his tires.



However, while Evans had to painfully wait for his team’s support car to catch up and provide him with a new tire, it was race leader Bradley Wiggins that decided that his team would not push ahead and take advantage of the other riders’ misfortune, allowing Evans and the others to catch up.

