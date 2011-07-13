TouchStorm's Howdini Mixing Branded And Unsponsored "How to Videos"

Howdini, one of the biggest “how to” video players, has served some 70 million video views for cake recipies for Betty Crocker, says Alison Provost, CEO and founder of parent company TouchStorm.



Starting out as producer of content, the site has become primarily a distributor of “how to” content for women.

Provost describes the company as an “Editorial Video Distribution” company.

Some of the videos are produced by brands, including Betty Crocker. Some are produced in-house. The “earned” distribution scenario is focused on publishers who want editorial relevant videos on their sites, she explains.

Less than half of the videos in the network are associated with brands.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

