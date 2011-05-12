The Next Generation Of Touchscreens Will Shock You (Literally)

Some Japanese manufacturers have come up with a new touchscreen prototype that provides feedback for every touch gesture.



When you touch the panel, it provides a slight electric jolt, mimicking the feel of tapping an actual button.

If it’s as good as it sounds, this could be a big help when it comes to typos on your touchscreen device.

Check out the video of the panel in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[Via Engadget]

