The Next Generation Of Touchscreens Will Shock You (Literally)

Some Japanese manufacturers have come up with a new touchscreen prototype that provides feedback for every touch gesture.
When you touch the panel, it provides a slight electric jolt, mimicking the feel of tapping an actual button.
If it’s as good as it sounds, this could be a big help when it comes to typos on your touchscreen device.
Check out the video of the panel in action:
