This Is One Of The Most Remarkable Survival Stories Ever

In 1985, two British climbers, Joe Simpson and Simon Yates, became the first people to ascend the west face of Siula Grande, a 21,000-foot peak in the Peruvian Andes.

What happened next is one of the most remarkable and inspiring survival stories ever. It’s also an extraordinary example of self-reliance, decision-making under duress, and force of will.

One of the climbers, Joe Simpson, wrote a book about the experience called “Touching The Void.” In 2003, the story was made into a movie directed by Kevin Macdonald. The movie was narrated by Simpson and Yates, with actors re-enacting the events in Peru and the Alps.

Using screenshots from the movie, I’ve told an abridged version of the story below. You can also buy the book or movie here, or watch the movie on Netflix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.