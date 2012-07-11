This Accessory Is The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Your iPad's Keyboard

Photo: Touchfire

At first glance, the Touchfire is a little odd.It’s a super-thin piece of clear plastic with lots of “buttons” all over it.



But as you attach it to your iPad and the magnets snap into place, it becomes totally clear what it’s for — it turns the bottom half of your iPad into a tactile keyboard.

The Good

It actually works! Touch typing on an iPad is not only possible, but it’s easy.

I’m not sure how or why, but the tactile sensation of pressing a key and feeling it press back enables you to type much more quickly than by pounding away at a flat screen.

It comes with a carrying case if you’re an infrequent typist who doesn’t want to leave the Touchfire attached to your iPad.

If you are a frequent typist who wants to leave it attached, it allows for being folded out of the way when not in use (as seen in the picture).

In terms of compatibility, the Touchfire is second to none. It works with all three generations of iPad and even with the SmartCase.

The Bad

The only complaint I have about the Touchfire is that it tended to trap a lot of dirt and dust between itself and the iPad. If you don’t have a screen protector of some sort, you could eventually scratch your device.

Should You Buy It?

Yes! If you’re a typing warrior who usually lugs around a Bluetooth keyboard for your iPad, this could be what you’ve been waiting for to lighten your load.

Buy one right here for $50.

