Three Great Pairs Of Touch-Screen Gloves To Buy Right Now

Touchscreen gloves used to be a novelty accessory, but now that smartphones are the norm, gloves that work with them should be, too. There are a lot of options out there, so we’ve rounded up a few that will help your hands stay warm while texting this winter.

Wirecutterpickedthis pair of Glider Gloves ($US15-$US30 depending on size) last winter as their favourite. They call it “a double-layered knit glove that will keep you warm in below-freezing temperatures; and fits snugly enough to conform to a range of finger sizes and provide reliably accurate screen taps.”

Price: $US15.00-$US26.50









This pair by Outdoor Research won over some reviewers on Amazon for their tight fit, which is important if you want dexterity for your phone, but probably won’t win you any awards in the looks category.

Price: $US22.95-$US45.95









Timberland has a couple of solid options, including a thicker pair if warmth is more of your priority.

Some reviewers complained that the touchscreen portion doesn’t extend to the tips of the fingers, so be warned if that’s how you typically navigate your phone.

Price: $US29.99 with Free Shipping









And finally, with the help of our friends at Stack Commerce, we got a deal on these gloves from TRNDlabs. They normally cost $US49, but we have them here for $US19. They have got rubber grips on the palm to make sure you’re not going to drop your phone while holding it.

Get 61% off TRNDlabs Knitted Touchscreen Gloves here ($US19).

If you already have a pair of gloves that you love, you can always go the DIY route. Pick up some conductive thread on Amazon and put a few stitches into your existing pair. $US10 will get you enough thread for around 20 finger tips.

Warning: it probably won’t look as nice as buying a pair, and we don’t advocate doing this with leather.

Amazon Conductive Thread

