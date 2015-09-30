People are complaining that the new iPhone fingerprint sensor is TOO good

One of the improvements Apple brought to the new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus is a more responsive fingerprint sensor, called Touch ID, built into the phone’s home button.

It’s faster and more accurate than the Touch ID sensor on the previous iPhone generation.

That would normally be a good thing, but it’s possible to have too much of a good thing.

Some users have been reporting that Touch ID is so sensitive that it unlocks the device before they have a chance to check the notifications on their lock screen.

Here’s a sample of some of the complaints we’ve spotted around the internet:

dear iphone 6S, seriously, sometimes I just want to see the lock screen, so please chill out with the touch ID. thx

— Chris Ziegler (@zpower) September 28, 2015

iOS 9. Where the Touch ID is so fast, you’ll never see your lock screen notifications again.

— iTwe4kz (@iTwe4kz) September 28, 2015

The new TouchID is so fast that I can literally click the home button to unlock the 6s. Not hold. Click. It’s stupid fast.

— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 26, 2015

Indeed, I can confirm myself that Touch ID on the new iPhones is insanely fast. You could just barely see that there was a notification, but you can forget about reading it.



Here’s what people on a forum on MacRumors are saying.

Some people are saying that it’s changing the way they’re using their iPhones:

Some are suggesting that you use other fingers, but it’s still an adjustment:

I second this; on the 6S TouchId is instant, you completely miss the lock screen. (Use power button to see it.) https://t.co/K11gUseOQe

— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) September 26, 2015

And others think it could be a ploy by Apple to get you to buy the Apple Watch: