The Next IPad Will Have A Fingerprint Sensor Just Like The IPhone

Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian Apple VP Phil Schiller with the iPad Mini.

Apple’s next generation of iPads will have a fingerprint sensor just like the iPhone 5S, according to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who provided his report to Apple Insider.

Kuo has a pretty good record with Apple product reports, but his timing is often off.

In the report, Kuo says the iPad Air and iPad Mini with Retina display will both get a faster processor called the A8 and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor that lets you unlock the device without a passcode. He also says the overall design of the new devices will be the same.

The new iPads are expected to launch in the fall.

Finally, Kuo mentions the so-called iPad Pro, a rumoured 13-inch iPad that Apple insiders have been chattering about for months. Kuo says the device likely won’t launch until March 2015.

