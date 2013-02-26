Tottenham Player Buries Long Goal To Win A Key Game With 60 Seconds Left

Photo: ESPN2

Tottenham star Gareth Bale continued his hot streak today with two goals in a thriller against West Ham.The second came in spectacular fashion.



Bale took the ball around 35 yards from goal, picked out the top corner, and placed it beautifully in the back of the net.

It came in the 89th minute, and Tottenham won 3-2 to move up to third place in the Premier League.

Wow. The announcers both freaking out is the best:



