This infographic shows why Tottenham Hotspur will desperately miss injured Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur and England’s star striker Harry Kane could be out until the end of April with ankle ligament damage.

There’s no doubt Spurs will miss the talisman, but the full extent of his loss has been laid bare in an infographic from STATS, the owner of sports data firm ProZone.

With 19 goals and four assists in Premier League duty so far this season, the Englishman has been directly involved in 43% of his team’s 53 goals in the division.

Remove Kane from the Spurs line-up and manager Mauricio Pochettino has a team that play a completely different — and less effective — brand of football.

Tottenham transition away from a counter-attacking side and into a team that plays for possession. This is because Kane is crucial to Tottenham’s high-press mentality where he can steal the ball from the opposition and launch attacks himself.

The most troubling statistic though, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Southampton, is that without Kane, Spurs’ average goal count drops significantly from 2.09 per game to 1.

