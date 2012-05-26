Chelsea's Champions League Win Cost Their Rival A Shot At $125 Million

Photo: Fox Soccer

When Chelsea upset Bayern Munich last weekend, it was not only their first Champions League Cup, but it also guaranteed them a spot in the 2012 Champions League. And that win knocked Tottenham Hotspur out of the tournament and a shot at the $125 million (€100M) that is expected to go to the winner in 2013.The governing body of European soccer, UEFA, implemented a rule in 2006 that only allows four teams from any one country to compete in the international club competition. And since Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League this season, they will get the fourth spot from England, while the fourth-place Spurs will be stuck in the Europa League.



2013 will also be the first year of UEFA’s new television deal which will double the tournament’s revenues to more than $1.3 billion (€1.1B). Barcelona, which won the tourney in 2010-11, took home $63.9 million (€51.025M). Even just making the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament could mean more than $100 million for a club.

The UEFA president defended the rule, but left open the possibility that it could change in the future.

