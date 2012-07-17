Flash-Sales Site Totsy Just Snagged $18.5 Million In Funding

Photo: flickr/sharynmorrow

Totsy, an online flash-sales sites which offers deals to parents for children’s and baby goods, just announced it raised $18.5 million in a Series B round.The company expects to use the funds for acquisitions, boost sales, and assist with growing operations.



Rho Ventures led the round with DFJ Gotham also participating.

“This round of financing will be very instrumental in expanding strategic industry relationships and supporting the growth of our member base. The team at Totsy is excited to meet the new opportunities, goals, and challenges that this new round will bring, ” cofounder Christophe Garnier, said in a statement.

In the past year, Totsy has seen revenue grow 125 per cent and members, or registered users, grow to 3 million.

Previously, Totsy had raised $5 million from both DFJ Gotham and Rho Ventures. In 2010, Totsy bought bTrendie.com, a competing site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.