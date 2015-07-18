This new war game takes just about every fantasy genre ever and smashes it all together in a bloody mess

The “Total War” series has set off along a new path, and that path is fraught with giant monsters, wizards, Roman centurion soldiers, dragons, giant birds, and all sorts of other madness. This trailer gives fans a look at its upcoming “Warhammer” game, which will bring the intricate real-time tactics that made the series stand out to a fantasy setting.

