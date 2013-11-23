CHART OF THE DAY: The Youth Unemployment Rate Is Terrible Around The World

High unemployment continues to the dominant economic theme around the world.

And globally, young people have it worse than the average.

“We highlight that youth unemployment rates are in general much higher than total unemployment rates, despite the increases in the numbers of skilled and educated youth with increased years of schooling,” said Credit Suisse economist Amlan Roy in a recent note to clients.

“Youth unemployment rates were more than double total unemployment rates in most selected countries and more than triple the total unemployment rate in Italy. This has implications for lifetime income, lifetime savings, as well as related social implications at the aggregate level.”

