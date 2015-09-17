Total value of all 32 NFL franchises is now $63 billion

Forbes has released their annual list of the franchise values for each of the 32 NFL teams with the Dallas Cowboys on top at $US4.0 billion. However, if we compare the values of the teams as a whole to other sports leagues we see just how dominant the NFL is.

The total value of the 32 NFL franchises is now $US62.9 billion, with an average value of $US1.97 billion per team. That is nearly as much as the 30 MLB and 30 NBA teams combined. The NHL is a distant fourth among the four major pro sports leagues in North America.

