Stunning Pictures From The Total Solar Eclipse

A total solar eclipse happened Tuesday afternoon.
The phenomenon won’t happen again until March 2015, according to Space.com.
Only a sliver of northern Australia (where it was Nov. 14) was lucky enough see the sky darken for a few minutes during the pre-dawn hours as the moon passed between the Earth and the sun.
For the majority of us who were not in the path of the total solar eclipse, Panasonic had two live broadcasts of the solar eclipse from Port Douglas and Fitzroy Island. Here are some pictures from the entire event.
Have pictures of the total solar eclipse? Send your photos to [email protected] and we’ll share them here.
Telescope equipment was set up to run live streams, since the eclipse was not visible to most parts of the world.
These beach viewers said they cried when they saw the total solar eclipse (today is also their anniversary).
If the eclipse came 10 minutes earlier or later, we may have not been able to see the total solar eclipse because of the clouds, one astronomer noted.
There's a still few hours before the partial eclipse will end. Most of it will happen over the open ocean.
