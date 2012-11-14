Stunning Pictures From The Total Solar Eclipse

Dina Spector
Solar Eclipse

A total solar eclipse happened Tuesday afternoon.

The phenomenon won’t happen again until March 2015, according to Space.com.

Only a sliver of northern Australia (where it was Nov. 14) was lucky enough see the sky darken for a few minutes during the pre-dawn hours as the moon passed between the Earth and the sun.

For the majority of us who were not in the path of the total solar eclipse, Panasonic had two live broadcasts of the solar eclipse from Port Douglas and Fitzroy Island. Here are some pictures from the entire event. 

Have pictures of the total solar eclipse? Send your photos to [email protected] and we’ll share them here.

Hours before the event, thousands of people gathered on the beach to watch the total solar eclipse.

Telescope equipment was set up to run live streams, since the eclipse was not visible to most parts of the world.

Fitzroy Island, Nov. 14, 5:51 a.m. local time in Australia.

Port Douglas, Nov. 14, 6:30 a.m. local time in Australia.

With five minutes to go until totality, the commentator says you can hear cheering on the beach.

There's a light amount cloud cover in front of the sun on the Port Douglas feed.

This is of some concern but fortunately the Fitzroy Island feed has a pretty good view.

The whole broadcast was powered using only the sun's energy.

As we get closer to totality, the commentator says you can feel the temperature dropping.

One minute to go until total darkness.

BOOM! The sun is blocked out at around 6:38 a.m. local time in Australia.

You can see the sun's corona, or the brightest part of the sun's atmosphere, on the Fitzroy feed.

Totality lasts about 2 minutes and 7 seconds.

After roughly two minutes, the sun starts to go back into a partial eclipse.

Port Douglas, Nov. 14, 6:43 a.m. local time in Australia

These beach viewers said they cried when they saw the total solar eclipse (today is also their anniversary).

If the eclipse came 10 minutes earlier or later, we may have not been able to see the total solar eclipse because of the clouds, one astronomer noted.

There's a still few hours before the partial eclipse will end. Most of it will happen over the open ocean.

