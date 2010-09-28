Total Insider Stock Selling Is Now Over 1,400 Times Insider Buying

Two weeks ago, insider selling outpaced insider buying by a mere 290 times. Then just one week ago it had increased to 650-to-one. Now it’s a hearty 1,411 to one according to Bloomberg via Zero Hedge. Here’s the insider buying and selling activity below.



Still, note the enormous $223 million in Oracle (ORCL) insider sales, which accounts for more than half of all insider selling in dollar terms.This is shown as the top entry in the second table below.

You can also see Oracle’s insider transactions here, Mr. Ellison appears to have been selling stock like there’s no tomorrow, with over $100 million in shares sold over the course of just four days.

