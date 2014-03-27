The Unbelievable Story Behind The Best-Selling Tank Top That Everyone Wears On Spring Break

The website Total Frat Move offers a style of collegiate humour that recalls the golden age of the National Lampoon. The site's parent company, Grandex, earns the majority of its revenue through the apparel brand Rowdy Gentleman. The brand's top-selling item is a patriotic tank top that features an American flag accompanied by a simple slogan: "Back to Back World War Champs." The success of the tank top spurred Grandex to slap the slogan on a plethora of items including koozies, hats and posters. Don't Miss: Meet The Genius Frat Dudes Who Turned Bro Humour Into A Multimillion-Dollar Media Empire »
