'Total Frat Move' Makes Millions By Celebrating And Skewering Greek Life

The website Total Frat Move cleverly gamed social media to make it one of the web's top destinations for humour. The site offers an irreverent, and at times, openly-sophomoric brand of comedy that recalls the heyday of National Lampoon. Although its target demographic is the nation's fraternity and sorority members, the site's co-founder thinks this brand of humour has mass appeal.
