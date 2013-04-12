More People Have Died From China's New Bird Flu

The impact of the new bird flu infecting China just keeps adding up.



On Thursday, April 11, five more confirmed cases of the new bird flu, H7N9, were reported to the World Health organisation. This is on top of four new cases announced April 10.

The total is now 39 infections and 10 dead:

As of this afternoon, WHO has been notified of a total of 38 #H7N9 laboratory-confirmed cases, including 10 deaths. #influenza #flu — WHO (@WHO) April 11, 2013

While the number of infected and dead keep rising, there aren’t signs yet that the virus has mutated to be able to pass between humans directly. The infected people probably came into contact with an infected bird. Birds don’t show any signs of the virus, so it’s hard to tell when the animals are infected. That’s why China has been conducting a mass slaughter of birds at poultry markets throughout Shanghai.

All reported cases of China’s H7N9 bird flu outbreak, as of April 11.

Here’s a map of the cases. See the latest here. Check in with the WHO for more information.

