Missed this today, but since we’ve been talking about Egypt so much, wanted to pointed out that it fell another 2.7% today, on top of the over 2% it fell on Tuesday.



As you can see, this market appears to be following a real “deflating bubble” formation.

Photo: Bloomberg

