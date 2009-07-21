Total Bailout = $23.7 TRILLION

Here’s a crazy stat for you. The total amount of US backstops and bailouts has reached a staggering $23.7 trillion!



How do we know? Because TARP watchdog Neil Barofsky is going to say so in his fresh report, and that report was leaked to many top media outlets, like WaPo and Dow Jones. If it’s available to the public, we certainly can’t find it on the SIGTARP website. The last report that’s up is from April, 21.

Presumably, one of Neil Barofsky’s main goals is to promote transparency within TARP. He could start by increasing transparency in his own office, instead of playing footsie with the same old media pals.

