Tostitos Promises To Rid Your Party Of Boring Guests -- Like Grandma [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Tostitos has two new commercials from Goodby Silverstein & Partners promoting its Southwest-inspired fajita scoop tortilla chips and queso dip. The ads star “O’Hare’s Party Repair,” a crew of over-the-top maintenance workers that takes any home gathering and makes it a completely wild festivity. Here’s “Grandma,” in which the O’Hare’s crew sets up a disco lounge in someone’s house and carts off a boring relative:

Some major changes are happening at AB-InBev. First it was announced that brand ambassador Justin Timberlake, who helped launch Bud Light Platinum, is leaving to create a new tequila called Sauza 901 for Beam Inc. Now, just weeks before the Super Bowl, the beverage conglomerate’s U.S. marketing head, Paul Chibe, is being replaced by its Canadian vp of marketing, Jorn Socquet.

Facebook was sued yesterday by a user in California claiming the company told his friends he liked the Facebook page for USA Today when he in fact did not. The user filed a class action on behalf of everyone who had a similar problem.

TD Ameritrade’s creative account is up for review, and the online broker says it will not retain incumbent Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

The European Commission gave the thumbs up to the proposed Publicis-Omnicom Merger, saying its effects on competition in the advertising industry would be constrained by big-time competitors like WPP, Interpublic, Dentsu, and Havas. Publicis and Omnicom are still waiting to hear from regulators in China and Colombia, among other places.

Yahoo is on the hunt for original programming, with rumours saying the tech giant is looking for projects on which it could spend $US200,000 per episode.

BBH New York hired recent freelancer and ex-CP+B creative Gerard Caputo to be its group creative director on the Johnnie Walker, Westin Hotels & Resorts, and Newell Rubbermaid accounts.

GNC handed its creative and media duties to Carmichael Lynch. The creative account was previously held by Arnell, and the media account by Cramer-Krasselt.

