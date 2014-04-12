L.A. Cops Mistakenly Kill 'Tosh.O' Production Assistant In Botched Hostage Situation

Comedy Central/Tosh.O Comedian Daniel Tosh, host of Comedy Central’s ‘Tosh.0.’

A 30-year-old Tosh.0 production assistant was shot and killed in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday, after a trio of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department mistook him for the suspect in a stabbing incident, opening fire and hitting him once.

John Winkler, who worked on the Comedy Central viral video lampoon, had been on the premises of the Palm Avenue apartment complex visiting friends in a neighbouring unit when he became involved in the hostage incident after hearing screams, officials said.

“The apartment door suddenly opened and a male victim came rushing out,” Sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “He was covered in blood and bleeding profusely from the neck.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Death Threats

Officials continued, “Winkler ran out of the door, lunging at the back of the fleeing victim,” and both of the people were running “directly at the deputies.”

According to authorities, “Winkler was similar to the description of the suspect and was wearing a black shirt,” and “believing Winkler was the assailant and the assault was ongoing and he would attack the entry team, three deputies fired their duty weapons at him.”

PHOTOS: Celebs Who Have Done Jail Time

The actual suspect, a 26-year-old man named Alexander Tor McDonald, was arrested in connection with murder, attempted murder and torture, and has been held on $US4 million bail after pleading not guilty to the charges in a hearing Thursday. He returns to court May 8.

Winkler, a Washington state native, had hoped to be a TV producer. Tosh had yet to address the incident on his Twitter page early Friday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest in this story.

More from Radar Online:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.