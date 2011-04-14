Toshiba's New Hard Drive Will Self-Terminate If Stolen

Photo: via Electronista

Toshiba just announced a new hard drive for notebook computers that will appeal to enterprise users and security fanatics alike.If the MKxx61GSYG is ever connected to an un-authorised computer, it will automatically erase all of its contents to prevent data thievery.



The hard drive auto-encrypts any data written to it for extra security, and can be erased instantly on command.

It will come in capacities from 160GB to 640GB with a 7200 RPM spin speed.

There’s no word yet on which big computer companies will buy up these drives, but Toshiba is starting production soon.

