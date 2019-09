Toshiba plans to sell a limited edition netbook with two 7″ screens attached by a hinge. It is called the Libretto W100. The hardware looks nice enough, but the software isn’t tablet- or touch-native like Apple’s iOS. It’s Windows 7.



The company showed a Libretto W100 to Robert Scoble. Watch:



