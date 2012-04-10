Toshiba Is About To Launch A Ridiculously Huge, 13-Inch Android Tablet

Photo: Toshiba

Toshiba just announced three new Android additions to its Excite tablet line. They launch in May and June and are targeted to the back to school crowd.The three models measure 7.7, 10, and a monster 13 inches.



We got to play around with all three models last week. The 7 and 10-inch models felt pretty standard based on what we’ve seen from other tablet manufacturers. But the 13-inch model is almost absurdly large, like a kitchen cutting board.

Toshiba tells us the 13-inch model is intended to stay in the home, either as a stationary countertop device or something you share on the couch.

Each new Excite tablet will ship with the latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich.

The Excite 10 launches in May (no specific date) and starts at $450 for the 16 GB model. There will also be 32 GB and 64 GB models for $530 and $650, respectively.

The Excite 7.7 launches in June and will cost $500 for the 16 GB model. The 32 GB will cost $580.

The Excite 13 will also launch in June and cost $650 for the 32 GB model and $750 for the 64 GB model.

