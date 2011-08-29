Looks Like Toshiba Learned A Valuable Lesson When It Comes To Tablets

Photo: Notebook Italia

Toshiba may announce a new, super-thin tablet at the IFA conference in Berlin, according to a leaked image at Notebook Italia.The new tablet looks like it will make up for many of the failings in Toshiba’s current flagship tablet, the Thrive.



The Thrive is huge, plasticky, and had a bunch of software problems at launch. (The software problems have since been fixed by an update from Toshiba.)

We weren’t exactly crazy about the Thrive when we reviewed it.

Toshiba’s philosophy behind the Thrive was to include full-sized ports for USB, HDMI, and a SD card. But that meant the tablet ended up being thick and heavy.

It looks like Toshiba has learned its lesson. The success of the super-thin iPad 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablets prove that consumers want thin and light devices. They could care less about all those fancy ports.

However, we’re happy to see mini HDMI, USB, and micro SD card ports in Toshiba’s new thin tablet. It’s a smart move.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.