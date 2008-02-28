Toshiba's HD DVD Bill: $100 Million To DreamWorks?

Toshiba didn’t just burn money on last-ditch TV ads and price cuts for its doomed HD DVD players. It also torched millions trying, unsuccessfully, to keep Hollywood studios from adopting Sony’s Blu-ray.



How much did it spend? We haven’t seen a total bill yet, but Pali Research’s Rich Greenfield offers up one clue: He estimates that Toshiba committed $100 million to help DreamWorks Animation (DWA) promote three movies (Shrek 3, Bee Movie and the forthcoming Kung Fu Panda).

These kind of bribes/payments were par for the course during the HD DVD/Blu-ray fight, of course. Sony reportedly paid Time Warner’s (TWX) Warner Bros. studio up to $400 million to get it onto its side in January — a move that tipped the format war decisively in Blu-ray’s favour. But that knowledge won’t comfort Toshiba execs this summer, when they watch the new DreamWorks money that was made with some of their wasted money.

