You've Never Seen Anything Like This Toshiba Laptop-Tablet Hybrid

The Toshiba Satellite U925t has a truly unique design. It’s a laptop that converts into a tablet with a sliding keyboard.



Take a look at the Toshiba laptop-tablet hybrid in action below and find out whether it’s worth its hefty $1,199 price tag:

Produced By William Wei

And Don’t Miss…

• Take A Close Look At The Microsoft Surface

• VIDEO REVIEW: Google’s Nexus 4 Smartphone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.