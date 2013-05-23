Check Out The Best Features Of Toshiba's Expensive New Touchscreen Laptop, The Kirabook

Toshiba’s newest Ultrabook is a slim, light, touchscreen called the Kirabook.
It has a lot of powerful specs including a stunning high-resolution display that rivals Apple’s Retina technology.
You can read the full review of the Kirabook right here and check out our gallery of hands-on photos below.
The Kirabook has some impressive specs, including an Intel i5 processor (upgradable to an i7), a 256GB solid-state drive, 8GB of RAM, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI out, an SD card slot, and three USB 3.0 ports.
Placing the speakers on the bottom of the device was a bad move. Sound is muffled when using the Kirabook on your lap or a table.
Ports include three USB 3.0 ports (there's another on the other side), an HDMI port, SD Card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack.
