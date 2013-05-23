Check Out The Best Features Of Toshiba's Expensive New Touchscreen Laptop, The Kirabook

Kevin Smith
toshiba kirabook dng 8497

Toshiba’s newest Ultrabook is a slim, light, touchscreen called the Kirabook.

It has a lot of powerful specs including a stunning high-resolution display that rivals Apple’s Retina technology.

You can read the full review of the Kirabook right here and check out our gallery of hands-on photos below.

The Kirabook has some impressive specs, including an Intel i5 processor (upgradable to an i7), a 256GB solid-state drive, 8GB of RAM, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI out, an SD card slot, and three USB 3.0 ports.

The Kirabook's most impressive feature is its high-definition touchscreen. It's gorgeous.

Windows 8 is standard, and the experience is just like you would expect with any other PC.

Toshiba chose to make the Kirabook out of a magnesium alloy instead of aluminium.

That's the speaker at the bottom right. There's another speaker on the opposite side.

Placing the speakers on the bottom of the device was a bad move. Sound is muffled when using the Kirabook on your lap or a table.

Even the exhaust fan looks good.

Ports include three USB 3.0 ports (there's another on the other side), an HDMI port, SD Card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Here's a view of the hinge.

Typing on the Kirabook is very comfortable and the keyboard is back lit.

The Kirabook is light and thin. It only weighs 2.97 pounds.

Here's a full view of the bottom of the laptop.

The high-res touchscreen is really impressive. It's bright and shows a ton of colours.

Now check out all the coolest features of Microsoft's newest Xbox...

Everything Cool About Microsoft's New Xbox >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.