Toshiba Just Built The Thinnest 10-Inch Tablet Ever, And It's A Real Stunner

Photo: Toshiba

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Toshiba just announced the Excite X10 tablet, the thinnest 10-inch tablet ever built.The Excite X10, which boasts a 10.1 inch IPS display, is a mere 7.7 mm thick. The iPad 2 is 8.8 mm thick, in comparison. It sits on the “premium” shelf just above Toshiba’s budget Thrive tablets.



Perhaps the most killer feature of the X10 (besides its inconceivable waistline) is the fact that it includes a Micro USB port, a Micro HDMI port, and even an SD card slot. There’s somehow also room for a dock connector like you might find on the iPad.

As far as other specs, the X10 features a 2 MP front facing camera, 5MP rear facing camera, 1.2 Ghz dual-core processor, and 1 GB of RAM.

We got our hands on the Excite X10 a few weeks ago, and while it’s incredibly well built, it’s not as sturdy as the iPad 2. It’s made out of magnesium alloy instead of titanium, so it’s lighter, but not as resilient.

One issue we had with the X10 once we put our hands on it was that because it’s so thin, it actually dimples a little bit if you squeeze it. This wouldn’t be much of an issue if we didn’t fear potential screen damage. When you press your thumb against the X10’s screen (with not even much force), the screen gets darker in that spot like you might expect from a resistive touchscreen.

While the top of the device is iffy, the X10 packs some nice industrial design touches like a metal bezel and a silver ring around the camera. On the whole, the X10 feels super solid to hold. Toshiba did great work here—especially in comparison to its fairly miserable Thrive tablets.

The Excite X10 will go on sale during the “first quarter of 2012” for $529.99 (16 GB) and $599.99 (32 GB). Toshiba hopes to ship the devices with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, but it might come soon after launch as a software update.

