Toshiba Has A New Chromebook That Looks Sort Of Like A MacBook Air

Toshiba has taken the wraps off its next-generation Chromebook, which comes with a slimmer design and an option for a full HD 1080p screen.

Toshiba’s $US249 Chromebook 2 maintains nearly exactly the same build as its predecessor, which debuted in early 2014. Like the company’s original Chromebook, the new device features a textured design that makes it feel a bit more rugged and sturdier than many other laptops of its size.

However, the second-gen Chromebook is noticeably thinner with a wedge-shaped base that faintly echoes the MacBook Air. The Chromebook’s all-silver body and black keys add to this resemblance.

Chromebooks are much different than your average laptop. They’re designed for those who don’t use their computers for much other than browsing the Web, and therefore a Chromebook’s functionality is severely limited without an internet connection. Google, however, has been doing its part to change this by adding more apps to its Chrome OS store that work offline.

Toshiba has also improved the screen quality of its new Chromebook, offering a new higher-end model with a full HD at 1,920×1,080 pixels. A less expensive version with a 1,366×768-pixel resolution display will be available, too. The company is flaunting the Chromebook 2’s built-in Skull Candy speakers as one of its standout features.

Starting at $US249, the Toshiba Chromebook 2 is right on par with what your average midrange Chromebook would cost. Acer’s standard C720 Chromebook, for example, is priced exactly the same but comes with a smaller 11.6-inch screen. It does come with more storage space than Toshiba’s, however, (32GB vs. 16GB), but Google also bundles 100GB worth of free storage space with all Chromebooks.

The Toshiba Chromebook 2 launches on Oct. 5, and from what we can tell it seems like a solid choice for those seeking a larger-sized, yet affordable, Chromebook.

