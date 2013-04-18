Toshiba Makes A Bet On Some Pricey $1,600+ Windows 8 Laptops

With Windows laptops, the recent trend has been for manufacturers to go cheaper, offering thin and light devices for $1,000 or less.



Toshiba is taking a different approach with a new premium line of products it calls Kira. And it starts with a series of Windows 8 laptops called KiraBooks.

It’s best to think of KiraBooks as a cross between a MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro. They provide a lot of the benefits of a thin and light Ultrabook, but have some top-level features like a high-resolution display similar to the one on the latest MacBook Pro or Google’s new Chromebook Pixel. One of the top models will have a touchscreen.

And the KiraBooks have a price to match. The cheapest one will start at $1,600, and will go up to $2,000 for the top-of-the-line model with a touchscreen and fastest processor.

That price tag does have some other non-tangible advantages though. KiraBooks come with free support and repairs from Toshiba, so you can send your laptop in if it needs to be fixed. Toshiba reps will also work with you over the phone to help you learn how to use your device.

The service is a nice bonus, but the downside is there’s no option to take your KiraBook into a physical store to learn how to use it or get it fixed.

The KiraBooks will launch in early May and will mostly be sold online from Toshiba, Amazon, and Best Buy. It’ll also be available in Microsoft Stores.

