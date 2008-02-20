Toshiba: About Those HD DVDs You Bought

Hey, consumers: Did any of you fall for Toshiba’s Super Bowl marketing campaign for HD DVD, which featured dead technology at cut-rate prices? Hey, reporters: Did any of you take the company seriously last week, when it insisted that it hadn’t decided to pull the plug on the format?



Well, the company is sorry about all that. Actually, it’s “disappointed”: It is indeed burying HD DVD, and will throw the last bit of dirt on the grave by March. Though we imagine the class action suits from consumers who bought now-obsolete players will live on for quite some time.

