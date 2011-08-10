Toshiba Just Won The Race To The World's First 3D Laptop

Photo: Toshiba

Toshiba announced today that it will release the world’s first glasses-free 3D laptop.The laptop is called the Qosmio F755, and comes with a 15-inch screen and Blu-ray player. It’ll be able to switch between 2D and 3D views and play 3D Blu-ray movies.



The Qosimio uses a stereoscopic display to show 3D images, which is similar to how Nintendo’s 3DS gaming system works.

It’ll be available in mid-August for $1,699.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.