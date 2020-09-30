Tory Lanez's team reportedly created fake email accounts for Megan Thee Stallion's record label to convince media outlets that he didn't shoot her

Prince Williams/Wireimage / Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion in 2019.

A new report from Billboard’s Carl Lamarre claims rapper Tory Lanez and his team created fake email accounts for Megan Thee Stallion’s record label and used them to dispute her accusation that he shot her.

Billboard reports that Lanez’s team sent multiple emails to media outlets, pretending to be a representative of 300 Entertainment, in order to “campaign press” on his behalf.

Billboard’s source also claimed that Lanez’s team “created fake text message conversations between Megan and Lanez, and sent them to various media outlets.”

On July 12, Megan underwent surgery to remove bullets after she was shot in both of her feet.

She has since said that Lanez was the shooter, which he denied in lyrics from his new album.

In a statement provided to Billboard, a representative for Lanez also denied that his team sent fake emails or doctored fake texts.

According to a new report from Billboard’s Carl Lamarre, Lanez’s team sent multiple emails to media outlets while pretending to be a representative of Megan’s record label, 300 Entertainment.

The goal was apparently to “campaign press” on Lanez’s behalf after the “WAP” rapper accused him of shooting her twice in both of her feet.

One such email, reviewed by Billboard, included a fake email account for 300’s Head of Creative, Kevin Leong.

“The email impersonation of our Head of Creative Kevin Leong, with the intent to disseminate false information, has been brought to our attention and we are working diligently on Megan’s behalf to get to the bottom of the matter,” a representative for 300 wrote in a statement provided to Billboard.

A source close to the #ToryLanez and #MeganTheeStallion situation alleges that Lanez's team sent several emails to media outlets this month, pretending to be a representative of 300 Entertainment to "campaign press" on his behalf. https://t.co/NIfcqlcun5 — billboard (@billboard) September 29, 2020

Billboard’s anonymous source also claimed that Lanez’s team “created fake text message conversations between Megan and Lanez, and sent them to various media outlets.”

A representative for Lanez “strongly denies” these accusations.

“The only commentary which has been made on this topic was the creative output on the album [‘Daystar’],” the representative told Billboard. “We are investigating who could be sending these false emails and intend to take action against them.”

After months of silence, the 28-year-old rapper released a surprise album on Friday, which he used to address Megan’s allegation: “Megan’s people tryna frame me for a shootin,'” he raps on “Money Over Fallouts,” and later, “How the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Megan did not immediately name Tory as her assailant in the July incident

On July 13, TMZ reported that Lanez, whom Megan had partied with at Kylie Jenner’s pool earlier that day, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. The report originally claimed that Megan’s foot had been injured by broken glass on the floor of a car.

Hours later, TMZ reported the police had listed Megan, real name Megan Pete, as a “victim” in the incident. After a few days,the Texas-born star herself set the record straight on Instagram.

“I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote on July 15, calling the incident “traumatic.”

She later said on Instagram Live that she underwent surgery to remove bullets and bullet fragments from both of her feet, but said the bullets didn’t hit any bones or break any tendons.

“Thank God for the people I have around me that are actually here for me, and are actually my friends, don’t want sh*t from me, would never turn on me for no amount of money, no amount of clout, that wouldn’t make up stories about me to save face…” pic.twitter.com/FxX6TATKYk — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) July 27, 2020

On July 16, both TMZ and Page Six reported that Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, open fired on Megan from his vehicle while she “was outside trying to leave.”

Even after sharing additional details and photos of her injuries, Megan declined to name her assailant until late August.

“Yes, Tory shot me,” the 25-year-old “Hot Girl Summer” star said during an Instagram live video.

“You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said, addressing Lanez directly. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

Megan Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her, reveals the rapper is not in jail because she didn’t tell police about his involvement: “Yes…Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie?” pic.twitter.com/ZB8JjKCvs8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2020

According to Billboard’s source, the shooting occurred after “an argument ensued” in his car, when he was meant to be dropping her off at home.

“He started calling her names. So she said she wanted to get out of the car,” the source told Billboard. “She got out of the car, walked away from the car, and at a short distance, he told her, ‘dance b—-,’ pulled out a gun and shot [at] her four times. Two times hit her, one in each foot, and the other two missed her.”

