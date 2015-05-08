TORY GLORY: Markets are surging after David Cameron's shock victory

Mike Bird

After David Cameron’s unexpectedly large election victory on Thursday, markets are soaring higher. Though businesses have expressed concerns about the Conservative party’s plans for a referendum on EU membership, on balance they seem to like the idea of a Tory majority government.

Here’s how the main index of UK stocks, the FTSE 100, looked at the open:

FTSE 100Investing.com, Business Insider

10 minutes after the start of trading, the FTSE was up by more than 2%.

We’ll bring you a breakdown of what stocks are performing most impressively as the morning goes on.

