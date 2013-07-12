How Tory Burch Built Her Fashion Empire And Became A Billionaire In Less Than A Decade

New York socialite Tory Burch became the queen of fashion and a billionaire in less than a decade.



She packaged her “boho prep” style, and distributed it to the masses by launching her namesake company in 2004.

The core product of her aspirational brand, her signature Reva ballerina flat, priced at just under $200, hit a sweet spot in the market and quickly became a status symbol.

She has outpaced her competitors, Michael Kors and Coach, and the word on the street is that her company is on the road to go public.

Watch below what Burch’s road to success has been like.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis

