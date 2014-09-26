How Tory Burch Built A $US3.5 Billion Company In Less Than A Decade

Tory Burch is wildly successful.

Her eponymous fashion line, which includes high-end handbags and Reva ballet flats, is ubiquitous.

The designer’s bags, sunglasses and shoes are flying off the shelves at Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Saks. She’s competing with more established brands like Coach, Michael Kors and Kate Spade — and winning.

Burch’s company is now valued at more than $US3.5 billion.

Burch started her career a fashion copywriter. After her ex-husband, retail tycoon Christopher Burch, gave her $US2 million, she began designing clothes in her kitchen. Before long, she had an important celebrity endorsement and soaring sales figures.

She’s one of the most formidable CEOs in fashion — and she’s also one of the sexiest.

We mapped out how Burch became a fashion billionaire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.