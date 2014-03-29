Tory Burch Is Launching A Lululemon Killer

Lululemon has a new threat to its activewear empire.

Leather goods designer Tory Burch is launching a line of apparel and accessories for yoga, running, golf, and tennis, Burch revealed in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

Burch said the line, set to debut in spring 2015, will be tailored for use both inside and outside the gym.

“I find a lot of women wear what they wear to go to the gym all day long,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in an interview.

Lululemon launched a similar concept last week with its new line, &Go.

&Go targets women who are “out the door at daybreak and moving until midnight,” Lululemon said on its website. “You don’t have time for a wardrobe that keeps forcing you to change. You’re busy living. We get it.”

Burch also revealed in the WWD interview that she is planning to launch a line of men’s accessories. The men’s line will include small leather goods, tech accessories, belts, and possibly footwear, according to Fashionista.

