For $US195, Your Fitbit Flex Can Look Like A Fancy Piece Of Jewelry

Tory Burch Your Fitbit Flex goes right in there.

Your fitness tracker just got a little bump in style, thanks to a partnership between Tory Burch and Fitbit.

The company launched a collection of jewelry to be paired with the Fitbit Flex activity tracker. The collection includes silicon bracelets that have Tory Burch’s signature colours and prints, as well as a metal bracelet and pendant.

The silicon bracelets will set you back $US38; the metal bracelet and pendant cost $US195 and $US175, respectively.

You can even buy the Flex directly from Tory Burch for $US99. The sensor itself is the size of a quarter, and can be easily popped in and out of bands and accessories.

The partnership between Tory Burch and Fitbit was announced at CES earlier this year.

Fitness bands aren’t really all that fashionable — they’re usually just housed in a plain waterproof band. Making the bands a little more appealing as actual accessories might help people make the push into tracking their calories, steps taken, and sleep their getting.

Not that Fitbit necessarily needs the help. A February report in Forbes said that Fitbit accounts for 77% of the market for full-body activity trackers.

Tory Burch isn’t the first one in the fashion world to design for the tech world. Dianne von Furstenberg has a line of custom Google Glass eyewear. And the Netatmo June bracelet, which alerts you when you’ve been in the sun too long, was designed by French jewelry designer Camille Toupet.

